The jury in the trial of two boys accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl, Ana Kriegel, is expected to continue hearing evidence today.

The 14-year-old's body was found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan on May 17th last year, three days after she was reported missing by her mother.

BOY A is accused of violently sexually assaulting and murdering Ana.

BOY B is charged with Ana's murder.

Boy boys have pleaded not guilty.