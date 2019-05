In the UK, tributes have been paid to the 22 people who died in a bomb blast at Manchester Arena two years ago.

Ariana Grande, who had been performing at the venue that night, posted an image on Instagram of a bee - the symbol of the city.

Families of the victims will attend a memorial service later.

British Prime Minster Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn remembered the attack at the start of Prime Minister's Questions.