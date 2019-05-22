K Drive

Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Prometic Chair in Assessment at DCU, Prof. Michael O'Leary, Kildare Returning Officer, Eithne Coughlan, and candidate statements from the Clane Electoral Area.

Lisa back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Straffan mother, Dierdre Kiernans & Ardclough mother & disability activist, Aishling McNiffe, CSO Statistician, Jim Dalton, candidate statements from the Kildare Electoral Area and Crime Time with Garda Dave Prendergast.

