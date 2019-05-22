Listen: Garday Say Its Too Early To Be Certain Whether Shooting Is Gang Related.

Gardaí say its too early to say for certain if last night's shooting in Dublin was gang related.

A man believed to be in his 20s was found dead beside a car on fire at Walshestown in Balbriggan at 11:20pm.

He was shot a number of times and sustained injuries to his head and chest.

A post mortem examination is currently being carried out.

Superintendent Tony Twomey is appealing for information about the car found at the scene.

Image: Gardaí at the scene at Balbriggan Co Dublin who are investigating a fatal shooting incident which occurred at Rowans Little, Walshstown, Balbriggan, Co Dublin at approximately 11.20pm last night. /RollingNews