K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Garday Say Its Too Early To Be Certain Whether Shooting Is Gang Related.

: 05/22/2019 - 16:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
rowans_little_murder_22_05_19_rollingnews.jpg

Gardaí say its too early to say for certain if last night's shooting in Dublin was gang related.

A man believed to be in his 20s was found dead beside a car on fire at Walshestown in Balbriggan at 11:20pm.

He was shot a number of times and sustained injuries to his head and chest.

A post mortem examination is currently being carried out.

Superintendent Tony Twomey is appealing for information about the car found at the scene.

newstalk1555243.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image: Gardaí at the scene at Balbriggan Co Dublin who are investigating a fatal shooting incident which occurred at Rowans Little, Walshstown, Balbriggan, Co Dublin at approximately 11.20pm last night. /RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!