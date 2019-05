The Fianna Fáil leader says he won't tell his councillors not to work with Sinn Féin after the local elections.

It comes as Fine Gael has barred its local representatives from forming council alliances with Sinn Féin.

Micheál Martin says he won't facilitate the paralysis of local councils by ruling out working with anyone.

But Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd has accused Fianna Fáil of cosying up to Sinn Féin with a future government coalition in mind.

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews