Listen: HSE Chief Wants To Build A Culture Of Budget Delivery.

The new head of the HSE says he wants to build a culture of delivering within budget.

Paul Reid is appearing on the Oireachtas Health Committee, on which sits Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan.

The HSE has been given a record 16 billion euro in Government funding for this year, after overspending its budget by 600 million euro in 2018.

Last week the HSE Director General sent senior health managers a memo warning them they must start controlling spending.

Mr. Reid says reaching break even will be tough but it must be done:

File image; RollingNEws