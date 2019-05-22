Dept. Accepts Kildare County Council's Late Swimming Pool Funding Application.

Kildare County Council's application for grant aid for the development of a Swimming Pool in Maynooth has been accepted by the Dept. of Transport, Tourism and Sport

That is despite the fact, according to Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate, Emmet Stagg, that is was delayed because of technical issues and missed the deadline date for applications of April 17th last.

72 applications were received in total and officials are currently undertaking an initial assessment of them.

It is expected that it will be towards the end of this year before allocations are announced.

Welcoming confirmation that the application has been accepted despite missing the 17th April deadline, Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg stated that the provision of a swimming pool and sports complex at Maynooth in a joint venture with Maynooth University was capable of delivering a Public Swimming Pool for North Kildare and he re-iterated that the project could be a pilot for the provision of public swimming pools also in both Celbridge and Leixlip.