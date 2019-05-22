K Drive

A Man Has Been Shot Dead In Dublin This Afternoon.

05/22/2019 - 17:11
A man has been shot dead in North Dublin.

It's the second fatal shooting to take place in the capital in under 24 hours.

The latest attack happened in the Marigold Road area of Darndale at four o'clock this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are still at the scene.

