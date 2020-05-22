LIsten: Govt. Called On To Set Up New State Agency To Develop SMEs.

The government should set up a new state agency to help develop small and medium enterprises following the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new report by economist Jim Power says the companies make up over 68 percent of employment in the country and need to be nurtured.

The study says the IDA and Enterprise Ireland do great work for foreign investment, but there's no similar body for SMEs.

Tara Buckley is a member of the Local Jobs Alliance - she says small companies need support to get the economy working again:

Stock image: Pixabay