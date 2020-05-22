Listen: Teachers' Union Concerned Calculated Grade Indemenity Doesn't Sufficiently Protect Teachers.

The Eleven To Two Show

The ASTI say it has concerns the indemnity brought in around calculated grades doesn't protect teachers enough.

The union believe it covers schools and principals but has received legal advice and is requesting the Department of Education to provide full indemnity.

Guidelines were issued yesterday which protects teachers from getting undue influence from students while attempting to give a predictive mark.

Students can be reported to the Department of Education.

Kieran Christie, General Secretary of the ASTI says there needs to be more protection on indemnity for individuals:

