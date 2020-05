The Union of Students in Ireland is launching an archive later, which outlines how students influenced the push for marriage equality in Ireland.

The vote - which passed with 62 percent support - took place five years ago today.

The collection, which is available online, details students calling for equality since the 1970s.

President of the USI is Lorna Fitzpatrick - she says a lot of people helped the cause:

Stock image: Shutterstock