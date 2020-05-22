The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: NPET Will Consider Lifting Some Covid 19 Restrictions Which Apply To Children Today.

: 05/22/2020 - 09:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions for children will be considered by the country's top public health doctors this morning.

The National Public Health Emergency Team's examining how to reduce the burden of the measures on those under 18, given the low rate of transmission in that age group.

The team will also discuss changing the rules around testing, and how Covid-19 is spreading in meat plants and nursing homes.

A further 12 people with the virus have died, bringing the death toll to 1,583, while 76 more cases have been confirmed.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn says they want to see if they can make things easier for young families:

