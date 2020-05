Professionals are more attracted by public sector jobs than students.

Research by IrishJobs.ie shows one of the most popular employers among those working in the business sector is the civil service, while for those studying in the industry were KPMG, Apple and Google.

It was carried out with over 11,000 students and 7,000 professionals over the past nine months.

Orla Moran is General Manager of IrishJobs.ie, she outlines some other findings from the study:

