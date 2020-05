Water supply in parts of Kildare Town will be disrupted until this evening.

A burst water main in affecting supply from the junction of Mondello Cross up to Dunmurray Road and possiblely, surrounding areas.

Repairs are underway and are expected to be completed by 7pm.

It could take up to 3 hours for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume, after that.

