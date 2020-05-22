K Drive

Burberry's Sales Have Fallen By More Than 25%.

: 05/22/2020 - 14:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Burberry's reported its sales have dropped by more than a quarter because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The retailer says the significant fall happened in the final part of its financial year - when 60 percent of stores were forced to close.

It's warning the luxury industry could take some time to recover.

