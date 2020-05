Airlines are criticising the British government's plan to force travellers arriving in the UK to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Ministers are expected to confirm later that health officials will carry out spot checks - and those who don't comply could face fines of a thousand pounds.

Ryanair says it's 'bonkers', while Virgin says it'll mean its planes will stay grounded.

John Holland-Kaye's the boss of Heathrow Airport.

