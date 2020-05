A passenger plane's crashed in a crowded neighbourhood in Karachi in Pakistan as it was coming into land.

The Pakistan International Airlines flight, travelling from Lahore, was carrying 98 passengers and crew.

Civil aviation officials say at least two people have survived - contradicting earlier reports from the mayor of Karachi.

Sky's Ashna Hurynag says a recording's been released of the radio communications before the crash, from the plane's cockpit.

Image: Wikipedia