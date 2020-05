A fault has cut electricity to 1,404 homes and business in Sallins

The fault was reported just after 4pm, and is centred in the Sallins Park area.

ESB Networks says supply is scheduled to be restored by 7.45pm

Electricity has been restored to 104 customers in Narraghmore, but an outage in Cabrury remains.

It could be 8.15pm before supply there is restored.

