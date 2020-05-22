K Drive

KCC Is Now Inviting Applications For The Business Restart Grant.

: 05/22/2020 - 16:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council is now, formally, inviting  firms to apply for the Restart Grant, of between €2,000 and €10,000.

This is a direct grant for micro and small businesses aimed at contributing towards the costs of re-opening.

The grant can be used to defray ongoing fixed costs, for replenishing stock and for measures needed to ensure employee and customer safety

To avail of the grant Businesses must:

*Have an annual turnover of less than €5m and employ between 1 to 50 people;

*Have closed and/or suffered a projected 25%+ loss in turnover to end June 2020;

*Commit to remain open or to reopen if it was closed;

*Declare the intention to retain employees that are on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) and to reemploy staff on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment where applicable.

Applications may be made here

 

 

