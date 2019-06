A newspaper's been asked to disclose its source by a Fine Gael investigator hired to examine Maria Bailey's compensation claim.

The Dún Laoghaire TD, who fell off a swing at the Dean Hotel in 2015, has since dropped her legal case against the hotel.

Deputy Bailey claimed the story had been "pre-planned to cause maximum damage" in an interview with RTÉ Radio.

Irish Independent Political Editor Kevin Doyle says the demand has come as quite a surprise: