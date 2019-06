The FAI President says the association will not be debt-free for at least another decade.

They along with Sport Ireland released their Governance Review Group report at Abbotstown yesterday.

A year ago, then FAI Chief Executive John Delaney reaffirmed that the association were in a position to have their Aviva Stadium-related debts cleared by the end of 2020.

FAI President Donal Conway however says that is no longer the case: