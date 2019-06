Home help hours could face cuts under new HSE plans to plug a 500 million euro hole in this years health budget.

The Irish Times reports a savings plan submitted by the HSE to government this year included a suggestion to reduce funding for home care packages.

The move has drawn criticism from Sinn Fein who say it would be unfair and wouldn't make financial sense.

CEO of Alone, Sean Moynihan, says it's a worrying development: