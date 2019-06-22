KCC Asked To Seek Additional Physiotheraphy Services To Releive Waiting List.

Kildare County Council are being asked to ask the Minister for Health to update or provide additional physiotheraphy services in the county.

The council will hear a motion at it's plenary meeting on Monday that asks KCC to write to Minister Simon Harris to request the services for those on the waiting list in Kildare.

In May, Kildare GPs were told "informally" that their physiotherapy referrals to primary care services face a six month delay.

Currently patients are being assessed for earlier appointments based on their medical need.

The motion was submitted by Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Ryan.