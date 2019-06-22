A Decision On Pay Parking For Electric Charing Spots Should Be Deferred, Says Councillor.

KCC are being called upon to hold off on a deciding whether or not to introduce pay parking for electric car charging points in the county.

Currently there are only 12 points.

In a motion submitted for the council's plenary meeting on Monday, Councillor Bill Clear is asking the council to increase the number of charging points before it considers making a decision on the matter.

Clear added that growing the number of points would encourage people to favour electric cars over petrol or diesel models.

The councillor believes that the first two hours of parking be free, should pay parking be introduced.