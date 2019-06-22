Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

A Decision On Pay Parking For Electric Charing Spots Should Be Deferred, Says Councillor.

: 06/22/2019 - 15:02
Author: Róisin Power
electric_car_and_charging_point_via_esb.jpg

KCC are being called upon to hold off on a deciding whether or not to introduce pay parking for electric car charging points in the county.

Currently there are only 12 points.

In a motion submitted for the council's plenary meeting on Monday, Councillor Bill Clear is asking the council to increase the number of charging points before it considers making a decision on the matter.

Clear added that growing the number of points would encourage people to favour electric cars over petrol or diesel models.

The councillor believes that the first two hours of parking be free, should pay parking be introduced.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!