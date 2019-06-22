Saturday Sportsbeat

Calls For KCC To Establish A Special Policy Committee For Climate Change.

06/22/2019
Author: Róisin Power
There are calls for the Minister of Department Of Housing, Planning and Local Government to facilitate the set up of a Special Policy Committee for climate change in Kildare County Council.

In a motion for the next plenary meeting of the council, Fianna Fáil Councillor Suzanne Doyle is asking KCC to request as such from Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Doyle said there should be a committee which would be dedicated to ensuring that environmental concerns are considered as policies are drafted and that they are "sustainability proofed".

The motion will be heard at the meeting this Monday.

