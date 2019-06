In the UK, politicians and celebrities are gathering in Leeds for a rally calling for a second EU referendum.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the two men trying to replace Theresa May as prime minister, both say they want to renegotiate Brexit with Brussels.

Anna Soubry is the leader of the Independent Group for Change, which is among those calling for a so-called People's Vote.

She says it's a fantasy that the withdrawal agreement can be changed.