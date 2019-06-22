There Are 57 Vehicles Allocated Across Co. Kildare's Garda Divsions.

The Garda Distrists of Kildare, Naas And Leixlip have a combined total of 57 vehicles in their fleets.

This includes 38 cars, 12 vans and 1 bike. Kildare, Leixlip and Naas make up the counties divisions.

There are 1,927 vehicles in the country as of June 17th. For 2019, €10 million has been made available for the fit-out and purchase of over 300 new vehicles.

That's according to Justice Minister Charles Flanagan, who said that he has no role in the matter as it is the responsibility of An Garda Síochána.

Between 2016 and 2021, €46 million is available for investment in the garda fleet.