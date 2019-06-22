Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare's Average Landlord Paymemt Under HAP 7th Highest In Ireland.

: 06/22/2019 - 16:26
Author: Róisin Power
housing_estate_2.jpg

The average landlord payment under the Housing Assistance Payment scheme in Kildare was €921 for Q1 of 2019.

That's according to figures from the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy.

There are 2,042 active tenencies under the HAP scheme in the county.

The scheme has been allocated €422 million for 2019 and is funded from the exchequer and tenant differential rents collected in respect of HAP tenancies.

The Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has the highest average payment of €1,359, while Donegal County Council had the lowest with €349.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!