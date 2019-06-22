Kildare's Average Landlord Paymemt Under HAP 7th Highest In Ireland.

The average landlord payment under the Housing Assistance Payment scheme in Kildare was €921 for Q1 of 2019.

That's according to figures from the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy.

There are 2,042 active tenencies under the HAP scheme in the county.

The scheme has been allocated €422 million for 2019 and is funded from the exchequer and tenant differential rents collected in respect of HAP tenancies.

The Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has the highest average payment of €1,359, while Donegal County Council had the lowest with €349.