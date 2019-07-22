The Eleven To Two Show

Reports: Iran Has Captured 117 US Spies.

: 07/22/2019 - 10:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Reports in Iran say the country's captured 17 American spies -- and some have been sentenced to death.

State television there says the Intelligence Ministry claims they were working for the C-I-A.

An official told a press conference the alleged spies had failed in sabotage missions.

