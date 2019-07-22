The Eleven To Two Show

UK Junior Minister Duncan Quits, Ahead Of Johnson's Expected Election.

: 07/22/2019 - 12:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In the UK, junior minister Alan Duncan is the latest member of the Cabinet to quit ahead of the expected election of Boris Johnson as Tory leader -- and prime minister. 

The minister of state at the Foreign Office joins Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke.

All three campaigned to remain in the European Union.

Mr Duncan harshly criticised Mr Johnson several weeks ago amid a row over the resignation of the British ambassador to the United States.

He suggested the frontrunner had betrayed the diplomat. 

 

 

File image: Boris Johnson.

