Volvo Issues Recall Of 6,000 Cars In Ireland.

: 07/22/2019 - 12:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
volvo_logo.png

Volvo is recalling 6,000 Irish cars over a faulty part that can cause the engine to catch fire.

The company's pulling back more than half-a-million cars around the world over the issue with a plastic engine intake that can melt and deform.

It says there've been no reports of any fires in Ireland - but it's recalling the models as a precaution.

The company's writing to everyone affected and warning drivers to get in contact if they notice anything unusual about their engine.

The affected models are the S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90

