The public litter collection route in Newbridge will not be extended, and neither will additional public bins be installed.

That request was issued by Social Democrats Cllr., Chris Pender, with respect to Sexes Road.

Kildare County Council says it cannot compy because there is no funding available to do so.

Cllr. Pender says he has now requested an audit of bin dispersement, to see if bins can be moved to the road.

File image: public bin/RollingNews.ie