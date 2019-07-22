Listen: Talks Continue At LRC To Resolve Health Workers Dispute.

Talks are taking place at the Labour Court today in an effort to resolve a dispute involving 10,000 health service workers, including at Naas General Hospital, over the implementation of a job evaluation scheme.

The talks will be attended by SIPTU, the HSE, the Deptartment of Health and the Department of Public Expenditure.

Strike action by SIPTU members remains deferred pending the outcome of the talks.

SIPTU Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, says he hopes a resolution can be found that will be acceptable to all parties.