Bord na Mona workers are staging a demonstration today, to highlight the effects of planned lay-offs in County Longford.

The company, which is headquartered in Newbridge, has already laid-off 78 seasonal workers at Mountdillon in Lanesborough - and talks to save 72 more are at a standstill.

Local people say the effect of that number of job losses on a rural community is devastating.

SIPTU's Willie Noone is appealing for the Minister to intervene:

