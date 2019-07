The Tánaiste says he believes Boris Johnson does understand the complexities of Northern Ireland.

It comes as Mr Johnson looks set to be elected as Tory leader and Prime Minister.

Voting in the leadership contest closes at 5pm this evening with the result to be revealed tomorrow.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says he dealt with Mr Johnson on a regular basis when he was in the Foreign Office, on both Brexit and Northern Ireland's unique situation:



