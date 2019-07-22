Files Being Prepared For DPP Following Operation On Grand Canal, Kildare.

Files are being prepared for the DPP, following a Kildare Garda operation along the Grand Canal.

The operation targeted "the illegal hunting of the important and protected native invertebrate species, White Clawed Crayfish Austrapotamobius pallipes" along the canal in Kildare.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht says "In recent operations, nearly 500 suspected illegally caught crayfish have been seized and returned to the canal."

The department adds "Unfortunately the disease, crayfish plague, is spreading and has been recorded from the Barrow system in Co. Kildare recently and in other catchments since 2015. "

The illegal hunting of crayfish may be a contributing factor in the spread of the disease also.

The Kildare Garda Division says "Kildare Gardaí are delighted to have assisted in this operation and will be helping in the preparation of files for the DPP. This is part of our commitment to prevent and detect all types of rural crime."

Image courtesy The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht