The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Files Being Prepared For DPP Following Operation On Grand Canal, Kildare.

: 07/22/2019 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
crawfish.jpg

Files are being prepared for the DPP, following a Kildare Garda operation along the Grand Canal.

The operation targeted  "the illegal hunting of the important and protected native invertebrate species, White Clawed Crayfish Austrapotamobius pallipes" along the canal in Kildare.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht says "In recent operations, nearly 500 suspected illegally caught crayfish have been seized and returned to the canal."

The department adds "Unfortunately the disease, crayfish plague, is spreading and has been recorded from the Barrow system in Co. Kildare recently and in other catchments since 2015. "

The illegal hunting of crayfish may be a contributing factor in the spread of the disease also.

The Kildare Garda Division says "Kildare Gardaí are delighted to have assisted in this operation and will be helping in the preparation of files for the DPP. This is part of our commitment to prevent and detect all types of rural crime."

 

Image courtesy The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!