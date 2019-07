12,380 people on social welfare had their payment temporarily reduced last year.

Since 2011, when penalty rates were brought in, the sanctions have been applied to 46,300 people.

Recipients are placed on a penalty rate if they don't take part in the appropriate employment support scheme, work experience or training.

Brid O’Brien, Irish National Organisation for the Unemployed, explains why some people are failing to meet the conditions of their payment

Stock image: Pexels