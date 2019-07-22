The Night Shift

Indecon Report On Arts In Kildare, Fingal, Leitrim And Limerick Published.

: 07/22/2019 - 17:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
arts.jpeg

A report, commissioned by four local authorities including Kildare County Council, has outlined  the value and impact of council arts programmes.

The study was conducted by Indecon Consulting, and commissioned by authorities in Kildare, Fingal, Leitrim and Limerick.

Since the first Arts Office was established in 1985, local authorities have grown to become the most significant network of agents for arts development in Ireland today.

In commissioning this report, the four local authorities set out to sharpen that focus, not on the work of the arts office as a whole, or the entire local authority or arts sector, but to concentrate on a small number of projects to contribute to a better understanding of what can be achieved and what is required to make that happen.

The four case studies focus on long-term strategies in areas such as arts and health (Kildare) young people and the arts (Fingal) supporting artists professional development (Leitrim) and enabling international development and perspectives (Limerick).

Chief Executive for Kildare County Council, Peter Carey commented that he was 'delighted that the important work of the Art Service, and particularly, the flagship Arts and Health programme in Kildare was part of this innovative research, reaffirming its importance in the cultural landscape and the impact that participation in the arts can have on citizens in the county.'

Indecon notes key points about Kildare:

"In Kildare, Arts  Council funding was  awarded to individuals and organisations across a total of 15 art  areasover  the  five-year  period  2013-2017.Individuals  and  organisations  engaging  in  venues (26%), local arts (22%) and theatre (15%) activities in Kildare received the largest amountsof Arts Council  funding.  Arts  Council  funding  to  all  other  art  activities  received  less  than  10%  of  total funding awarded in Kildare. Of these, arts activities related to young people, children and the arts and  English  language  literature  received  the  most  funding,  representing  8%  and  6%  of  total  Arts Council funding in Kildare. Multi-disciplinary arts and international arts activities received less than 1% of total Arts Council funding over the period."

"The  Kildare Arts  Office dedicated  around  30%  of  the  total expenditure  to  developing  the  Arts Office’s own arts programme over the 5-year period from 2013-2017. The Kildare Arts Officealso allocated  24%  of  total  expenditure  towards  the  funding  of  municipal  arts  venuesincluding Riverbank  Arts  Centre and  a  further  3%  supporting Local  Authority-developed  venues  that  now operate  independently  and  other  independent  venues.  The  Kildare  arts  office  dedicated  4.5%  of expenditure  towards  grant  aid  to  arts  organisations,  festivals  and  individuals.  Apart  from  this, expenditure there wasdirect expenditure on the arts (16%), such as festivals grants and arts plan development. Over the 5-year period 2013-2017, the Kildare Arts Officealso invested in public art and the Per Cent for art scheme (8%) and awarded Arts Act grants (2%) and bursaries and awards (1.7%).A  particular  area  of  best  practice  developed  by  Kildare  is  an  initiative  to  promote arts, health and wellbeing."

 

 

