Indecon Report On Arts In Kildare, Fingal, Leitrim And Limerick Published.

A report, commissioned by four local authorities including Kildare County Council, has outlined the value and impact of council arts programmes.

The study was conducted by Indecon Consulting, and commissioned by authorities in Kildare, Fingal, Leitrim and Limerick.

Since the first Arts Office was established in 1985, local authorities have grown to become the most significant network of agents for arts development in Ireland today.

In commissioning this report, the four local authorities set out to sharpen that focus, not on the work of the arts office as a whole, or the entire local authority or arts sector, but to concentrate on a small number of projects to contribute to a better understanding of what can be achieved and what is required to make that happen.

The four case studies focus on long-term strategies in areas such as arts and health (Kildare) young people and the arts (Fingal) supporting artists professional development (Leitrim) and enabling international development and perspectives (Limerick).

Chief Executive for Kildare County Council, Peter Carey commented that he was 'delighted that the important work of the Art Service, and particularly, the flagship Arts and Health programme in Kildare was part of this innovative research, reaffirming its importance in the cultural landscape and the impact that participation in the arts can have on citizens in the county.'

Indecon notes key points about Kildare:

"In Kildare, Arts Council funding was awarded to individuals and organisations across a total of 15 art areasover the five-year period 2013-2017.Individuals and organisations engaging in venues (26%), local arts (22%) and theatre (15%) activities in Kildare received the largest amountsof Arts Council funding. Arts Council funding to all other art activities received less than 10% of total funding awarded in Kildare. Of these, arts activities related to young people, children and the arts and English language literature received the most funding, representing 8% and 6% of total Arts Council funding in Kildare. Multi-disciplinary arts and international arts activities received less than 1% of total Arts Council funding over the period."

"The Kildare Arts Office dedicated around 30% of the total expenditure to developing the Arts Office’s own arts programme over the 5-year period from 2013-2017. The Kildare Arts Officealso allocated 24% of total expenditure towards the funding of municipal arts venuesincluding Riverbank Arts Centre and a further 3% supporting Local Authority-developed venues that now operate independently and other independent venues. The Kildare arts office dedicated 4.5% of expenditure towards grant aid to arts organisations, festivals and individuals. Apart from this, expenditure there wasdirect expenditure on the arts (16%), such as festivals grants and arts plan development. Over the 5-year period 2013-2017, the Kildare Arts Officealso invested in public art and the Per Cent for art scheme (8%) and awarded Arts Act grants (2%) and bursaries and awards (1.7%).A particular area of best practice developed by Kildare is an initiative to promote arts, health and wellbeing."

