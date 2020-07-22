25% Of Students & Parents Concerned About The Transition Back To School.

Almost a quarter of students and parents are concerned about the transition back to school and the lack of guidance provided to date.

A new survey by the Irish Second Level Students Unions has found almost one in five respondents are concerned about outbreaks of covid-19 and spreading it to a vulnerable family member.

Three quarters of respondents feel the pandemic has had an impact on their, or their child's mental health.

Meanwhile, 1 in 4 of those who answered the survey is worried about how schools will manage social distancing in the new academic year.

File image: RollingNews

