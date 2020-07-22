K Drive

Mobile Phones & Documents Seized In Investigation In To Illegal Financial Advice.

07/22/2020
Ciara Plunkett
Mobile phones and documentation have been seized in Dublin as part of investigations into illegal financial advice.

Gardaí say influencers are using Facebook and Instagram to tell people to invest in Forex trading, promising easy and high returns.

However, the entity is not authorised by the Central Bank and those involved tend to have a limited understanding of the trading market.

People are being warned to follow official advice, and to ensure firms are legitimate by checking the Central Bank register.

