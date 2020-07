More than 6,000 people, 403 in Kildare, paid Garda fines for driving a car without an NCT last year.

According to freedom of information documents, it's a 15 per cent increase on 2018, when just over 5,100 people settled fines.

The fine is €60, and comes with 3 penalty points.

Road safety campaigner Alec Lee, whose daughter was killed in a road crash, says stronger punishment's needed:

Stock image: Shutterstock