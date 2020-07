4 in ten septic tanks inspected in Kildare last year failed.

KCC assessed 46 tanks, exceeding its target of 34 inspections.

41% failed, and of those, two thirds underwent repair by the end of the year.

The Environmental Protection Agency says, across Ireland, 26 per cent of septic tanks were a risk to human health or the environment.

EPA inspector Noel Byrne says tanks can fail for a number of reasons.