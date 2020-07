ESB Networks will be carrying out works in Athy this weekend.

Kildare County Council says the over-head works will take place a on Rathstewart Road,Stanhope Place,Mount Hawkins,Convent Place and Kirwans Lane.

The project begins at 9am and is scheduled for completion at 5 O'clock.

Traffic control measures will be in place.

Stock image: Shutterstock