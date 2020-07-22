K Drive

KCC: Range Of Reasons Why It Can't Ask Takeaways To Write Customer Car Regs On Packaging.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council says there are a wide range of reasons why it cannot ask takeaways to write customer car registrations on packaging in an effort to tackle littering.

Fine Gael Cllr, Evie Sammon, in a motion, also suggested that the names of customers should be included on boxes or bags used to transport their food.

KCC says data protection issues, the lack of legislation to underpin such a policy, and the practicalities of takeaway vendors being able to adhere to such a requirement mean the suggestion is not workable.

It says, however, that it is working with local businesses on this issue, and a Point of Sale poster campaign to remind people buying takeaway food and beverages that it is “takeaway not throwaway”

 

Stock image: Pexels

