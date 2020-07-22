Listen: Survey Finds Parents & Teachers Worried About Lack Of Information On School Re-Opening.

The Institute of Guidance Counsellors says many schools do not have adequate mental health supports in place ahead of the new academic year.

A survey of parents and students has found 75 per cent feel the covid crisis has had an impact on their wellbeing.

7 in 10 respondents said more mental health resources are required to tackle this, including allocated time with guidance counsellors.

Beatrice Dooley, President of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors and Yvonne Farrell, International Officer at the ISSU joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus

File image: RollingNews