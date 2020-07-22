700 Illegally Caught Lobsters Returned To Irish Seas.

More than 700 illegally caught lobsters have been returned to Irish seas following seizures made by the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority.

The majority of these undersized and v-notched lobster were found on a lorry in Rosslare, Co. Wexford which was bound for Spain.

Authorities believe they were collected from the north west and west of the country, with the vehicle now seized.

Meanwhile, a recreational fishermen was found to be flouting fishing limits after being caught with 86 lobsters following a local tip-off.

Stock image: Pexels