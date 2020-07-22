The Breakfast Show

Listen: Govt. Says The Safest Place To Holiday Is At Home.

: 07/22/2020 - 16:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
donegal_coast_pexels.jpg

The safest holiday to take this summer is one at home.

That's the advice from the government following the publication of the travel greenlist late last night.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

newstalk0919296.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Donegal coast/Pexel

