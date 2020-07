People are being warned to only buy caravans from reputable dealers due to a recent spate of robberies.

43 caravans and campervans, 2 in Kildare, have been stolen across the country over the past 18 months.

13 have been stolen since the lockdown began in March.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch says people who are holidaying in Ireland this year need to be vigilant:

Stock image: Pixabay