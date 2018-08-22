Listen Live Logo

Water Supply To Parts Of Kildare Town May Be Disrupted Today

: 08/22/2018 - 07:43
Author: Laura Donnelly
Irish Water is conducting works in Kildare Town this morning.

It says "essential maintenance" may cause supply disruptions to Cleamore Terrace and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in operation.

Works begin at 9am, and are scheduled for completion at 11 O'clock.

 

 

