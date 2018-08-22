Listen: Maynooth U. To Operate As World Meeting Of Families Transport Hub.

Traffic volumes throughout North Kildare are expected to be heightened, considerable, on Sunday.

Half a million people are expected to travel to the Phoenix Park, where Pope Francis will celebrate mass.

Maynooth University will act as a ticketed car park for 2,000 vehicles. Leinster Street will be closed to traffic, to allow free pedestrian access to Maynooth Train Station.

Local residents will only be able to enter or leave Maynooth town proper via the Straffan, Dunboyne, Leixlip and Celbridge roads.

There will be a knock-one effect in Kilcock, as all vehicles with Maynooth Hub passes will be directed to access the university via exit 8 off the N4.

There will be no through traffic movement to, or from, Kilcock on the Enfield to Kilcock Road.

Superintendent Gerry Wall, of the Leixlip District, joined Laura Donnelly on Kildare Today will all of the information.